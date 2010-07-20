Contact
Mail me
PGP key
Spaink on Twitter
Spaink on Facebook
Wikipedia
- Wikipedia (NL) over mij
- Wikipedia (EN) about me
About me
[general | internet | work | detailed cv | cv in pdf]
[education | work | boards & committees | juries | prizes awarded | columns | key notes & lectures | books | anthologies, prefaces & introductions]
I’m the first Dutch writer who started a website, using the internet as a means of collecting columns, lectures and essays, and republishing books which officially are out of print. The web is an excellent library! I started my homepage at the beginning of 1995. (There’s also a mailing list through which I distribute my columns; you can subscribe here.).
My subjects are varied. I’m fascinated by politics, technology, privacy, civil rights, media, sex, health and bodies, and I tend to focus on areas where these subjects merge, mash or collide. Give me a brain-breaker, a couple of good books or papers on the subject plus three months, and I’ll come up with an essay that bites or seduces you, and that will give you a few ideas that you never quite thought of before.
I wrote the first comprehensive critique of our country’ plans to start a national aggregation of Electronic Patient Records (Medische geheimen), and showed how easy it was to hack hospitals. I proved that the Dutch plans to install internet filters for kiddie porn were mostly a means to cover up incompetent police work (here’s the article in English and in Dutch.) I criticized Pink Ribbon before it became fashionable to do so, and my investigation of their finances caused many sponsors to shy away from Pink Ribbon.
For one of my books, Aan hartstocht geen gebrek (Passionate Imperfections, made in cooperation with photographer Gon Buurman), which deals with disabilities and sexuality, I was awarded the Mary Zeldenrust-Noordanus prize in 1993 for “the gentle way” in which we broached a highly taboo subject. In another book, Het strafbare lichaam (The Penal Body, 1992) which sold almost 30,000 copies in its first year, I coined the word «orenmaffia» (in English: «mind mob») for New Age quack thinkers who believe that all diseases originate in the mind, and thus can only be cured via mental routes. The word became quite common and even made it into the Dutch dictionaries. Almost two decades later, Barbara Ehrenreich voiced a similar critique in her wonderful book Bright-sided.
In 1995 – internet was still a novelty – the issue of digital rights suddenly became a very personal matter. Scientology raided my provider, XS4all, over a homepage that one of their customers had put online. That raid out a cascade of questions in the limelight. Are homepages the responsibility of their makers, or of the providers through which systems they are served? Are internet providers to be regarded as publishers or as common carriers? Is a complaint sufficient cause for a provider to pull a page? How does censorship and accountability work on the net? And what about civil rights, and freedom of speech? The user who was the original reason for the raid, pulled out rather quickly. I mirrored the disputed homepage, with the intent of establishing – through court rulings, if needs be – that providers are mere conduits, and that individual people sometimes have a valid reason to dispute or even violate copyrights.
I ended up winning all three court cases / appeals that Scientology filed against me. After ten years of lawsuits, they finally gave up. The courts kept ruling that once copyright infringement is not absolutely clear and indisputable, internet providers cannot be held accountable by the complainant, and that freedom of speech can sometimes overrules copyright. It was the first time ever that a Dutch court weighed freedom of speech against copyright, and allowed the former to prevail. The Scientology vs. Spaink rulings became the de facto jurisprudence in the Netherlands and established the basis for later legislation.
Meanwhile, I’ve learned quite a bit more about internet. I write and lecture about such matters quite regularly, and I’ve become involved with (or started) a variety of organizations that strive to maintain the ‘openness’ of the internet, educate people and politicians about the internet, and define and defend privacy and civil right.
From 2002 to mid 2005, I was an external advisor for the Freedom of the Media bureau of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (the OSCE / FOM) on the subject of internet and freedom of the media. In that capacity, I have written several articles and did various presentations for them, and have assisted in organizing their expert conferences on Freedom of the media and the Internet, the second of which was held in August 2004. The first conference issued the Amsterdam Recommendations (June 2003).
Furthermore, I was invited to join a government advisory committee investigating means and methods of giving patients a better position within the complex health care structure, and that seeks to enable them to (co-)define the way that care and cure are organized and implemented. Our committee Worked under the ZonMW umbrella, and it both initiated and subsidized pilot projects and research.
As a board member (often chair) of a number of organizations, I have developed various managerial qualities, often helping to make non-profit organizations work more smoothly and more effectively, while never forgetting their ideological stance.
In May 2005, I started my own company, Spaink.net. I became editor in chief of The Next Ten Years, a series of books dealing with developments and uses of the internet after its first booming decade. Each edition of the series deals with a different topic. The first book (published in September 2005), was about electronic patient records; I received the ISOC award for that book.
In 2005, I embarked on another big project: researching and writing the history of the public internet in the Netherlands, focusing on Hack-Tic and XS4all. The book will cover the years between 1989, when Hack-Tic was started, and circa 2000. The book is scheduled to appear in 2013.
I just published a book about a Dutch car developed specifically for the disabled: the Canta. Once you have a disability, the Canta is the best thing around: it impersonates mobility, and hence, freedom. We’re also performing a big ballet with circa 60 Canta’s and 50 dancers from the Dutch National Ballet. The date for this one-time performance: July 28, 2012. I’m be the ‘prima Canta’ in the ballet!
[education | work | boards & committees | juries | prizes awarded | columns | key notes & lectures | books | anthologies, prefaces & introductions]
|
Education:
|1975-1981
|Teacher’s Training College d’Witte Leli, Amsterdam; main subject: English
|1981-1984
|Sociology, University of Amsterdam
|1986-1987
|Computer programming, Volmac/Fokker
|
Work:
|1981-1982
|Teacher of English at Ashram College (secondary school)
|1982-1987
|Educational bureau of the PSP (political party, leftist liberals)
|1988-1990
|Programmer at Fokker Aircraft, Amsterdam
|1985- now
|Freelance writer, columnist and lecturer
|2002-2005
|External expert for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE/FOM), advising the Representative for the Freedom of the Media with regards to the internet
|2002-2005
|Member of the advisory committee “Vraagsturing in de zorg” (“Guiding demand in health care”) within ZonMW
|2005-
|Started my own company: Spaink.net
|2005-2012
|Editor in chief of The Next Ten Years, a series of books about internet, technology, politics & society
|2008
|Mentor at DasArts, a post-doctorate institute for the performing arts; teaching about identity, politics, ideology and the body
|2010
|Adviser at DasArts
|2010–2015
|Permanent panelist at the OBAlive talkshow
|
Boards & committees:
|1996-2003
|Chair of Contrast.org, which provided asylum for persecuted web sites
|1997-2005
|Board of Advisers of De Waag, which mixes culture and technology
|1999-2006
|Founder and chair of Bits of Freedom (BOF), the Dutch digital rights organization
|2000-2002
|Board of de Geuzen, an art collective questioning the visual arts and media representation
|2000-2007
|Chair of Vrolijk, the famous Amsterdam gay and lesbian bookshop
|2003-2005
|Board of Spamvrij.nl, an organization that exposed Dutch spammers and lobbied for better anti-spam laws and policies
|2009
|Program committee for HAR, the notorious Dutch out-door hacking conference
|2013
|Committee of recommendation for PubLeaks, a site that allows wistleblowers to connect anonymously to a large range of investigative journalists and media outlets
|
Juries:
|1993
|Hans-Paul Verhoeffprijs, for national aids projects
|1995 & 1996
|Prix Ars Electronica, international electronic art prize (.net jury)
|1998-2005
|De pen als lotgenoot, a national literary prize for stories about illness and disabilities
|1999
|Shorts International Kriterion, international short film prize
|2002-2012
|Chair of the Big Brother Awards, prize for government agencies / companies / people who violate privacy and civil rights. Was the chair for the first eight editions.
|2006
|Black Tulip Award, jury of the annual Amsterdam Fantastic Film Festival (AFF)
|2010
|Nano Supermarket, innovative designs & ideas involving nanotechnology
|2011
|Geschiedenis Online Prijs: the best web site about history
|2013
|Jury Ambassadeur van de Verdraagzaamheid: selecting the best ambassador for tolerance in NL
|
Prizes awarded:
|1993
|Mary Zeldenrust-Noordanusprijs, for the book “Aan hartstocht geen gebrek” (“Passionate Imperfections”) that I made with photographer Gon Buurman, for the ‘gentle way in which we broke a complicated taboo about sex and disabilities’
|2005
|ISOC Award 2005, for my book “Medical Secrets” and for hacking two hospitals to show that electrnic patient records aren’t half as safe as they need to be
|2008
|Het roze lieverdje, for my general work, especially where it concerns LGBT issues
|2009
|Van Praagprijs, for my general work: for highlighting topics that are usually neglected, for tackling taboos, and especially for doing so in a calm, literary fashion
|2015
|Vrijdenker van Het Jaar, free thinking agent of the year, elected by the atheist-humanist society. I am their first female nominee :)
|
Columns:
|1992-now
|Column for the Dutch newspaper Het Parool (by now, circa 430 columns)
|1992-2002
|Bi-monthly column for the (by now defunct) gay and lesbian magazine XL (65 columns)
|1993-1994
|Column for De Helling, the tri-monthly theoretical magazine for the political party GroenLinks
|1998-2000
|Regular contributor to the weekly magazine de Groene Amsterdammer (34 articles)
|2001-2005
|Regular contributor to the net zine Netkwesties (14 articles)
|2006-2008
|Monthly column in Medisch Contact, a magazine for medical professionals (33 columns)
|2007-2010
|Column in Lover, a journal for feminist studies
|
Key notes & lectures:
|1994, Apr
|Annual Opzij-lezing (Opzij is the prime Dutch feminist magazine), about disabilities and independence
|1995, Aug
|Opening lecture for a medical convention on the internet
|1995, Nov
|Key note for Doors of Perception; on the social, political and narrative structures within the newly developing internet culture
|1995, Dec
|Bob Angelo lecture (annual lecture for the Dutch COC, the Society for the integration of homosexuality
|1996, Sep
|Ars Electronica (Linz); on the body electric and electronic
|1997, Mar
|Annie Romein-Verschoor lecture (an annual feminist lecture), on feminism, nature vs culture, gender vs sex, and transsexuality
|1997, Oct
|Key note for the European Nursing Conference, about chronical illness
|2000, Sep
|Opening lecture for the Film Festival Antwerp, Screening Violence, aka Grimm 2.0; on film and violence
|2002, Oct
|Lecture for the “Biotehnologija, filozofija in spol” (“Biotechnology, philosophy and sex”) conference in Ljubljana; on cyborgs, nature and sex
|2002, Nov
|Lecture for HGZO on medicine and technology, focusing on electronic patient records
|2003, Jul
|Lecture on spam, Megabit festival
|2004, Jun
|Presentation for the OSCE/FOM on the pitfalls of self- or co-regulation, at the OSCE conference on Racism, anti-semitism and xenophobia on the internet; Paris
|2004, Jul
|Presentation for the OSCE delegates on hate speech and the internet; OSCE seminar on Guaranteeing Media Freedom on the internet; Vienna
|2004, Oct
|Key note for the World Press Photo Exhibition on the internet and freedom of speech, Toronto
|2005, Jan
|Lecture for the Association of Copyright about the Scientology vs XS4all & Spaink case, which is was then being assessed by the Dutch Supreme Court.
|2006, Mar
|Aletta Jacobs Lecture (a prominent annual feminist lecture), on public personal stories and their political impact
|2007, Sep
|Key note for the annual bisexual conference, denouncing that ‘bi’ is just another box
|2008, Apr
|Co-lecture for the annual Globalization Lectures in Amsterdam, bashing Andrew Keene about web 2.0
|2008, Nov
|Opening lecture for FiFi, a technology conference in Amsterdam, on hacking and the development of the public internet in the Netherlands
|2010, Nov
|Key note for MoVisie, a conference on diversity and public images of health and disabilities
|2012, Jan
|Opening lecture for BobCatss, annual global technology meeting, on privacy and medical hacks
|2014, Dec
|Lecture for Logan/CIJ London, International Conference on Investigative Journalism, Surveillance and Whistleblowers, on ‘controlled’ hacking as a method to give exposure to your more theoretical investigative findings
|
Books published
|1982
|Pornografie, bekijk ‘t maar (essays); collection of essays about pornography
|1986
|De Venus van Milo in de betonmolen; essay on sexuality and eroticsm
|1991
|Aan hartstocht geen gebrek. Handicap, erotiek en lichaamsbeleving; on sex, body perception and disabilities (with photos by Gon Buurman)
|1992
|Het strafbare lichaam. De orenmaffia, kwakdenken en het placebo-effect; on new-age quack-thinking and more realistic neuro-immunology)
|1993
|Stokken en stenen. Verhalen; collection of short stories
|1993
|Vallende vrouw. Autobiografie van een lichaam; autobiography of a body; the micro- and macrolevels of illness, health, society
|1994
|Introduction to Donna Haraway’s «A cyborg manifesto»; about science fiction;, medical science, gender and artificial intelligence
|1996
|Waarom wil iemand de Mona Lisa in het Louvre zien?; booklet on the internet and the unhampered quest for a physical presence
|1996
|M/V: doorhalen wat niet van toepassing is; essays about gender, transsexuality, sexuality, sexual violence, the internet, kiddy porn, censorship and other preconceived ideas
|1998
|De man met de hamer; theatre play about ‘accepted taste’ and culture; for the closing night of the Holland Festival, performed by Theatergroep Hollandia, June 1998
|2001
|De dood in doordrukstrip; essays about death, euthanasia, suicide, methods and means
|2005
|Medische geheimen; about the risks of electronic patient records and the endangered medical secret
|2007
|“Open en bloot: borstkanker zonder opsmuk”, pamphlet about the various social, medical and gender issues regarding breast cancer
|2008
|“Het borstkankerlegioen”; collection of articles and columns about breast cancer and its treatments
|2012
|“De benenwagen”; discovering the history of the Dutch Canta, a car especially designed for the disabled
|
Anthologies, prefaces & introductions
|1993
|“Grimmige vertellingen”, in “Zoeter dan honing”; a collection of revenge stories
|1994
|“Grafherrie en seriemoordenaars”, in “De duivel in vermomming”; a collection of essays on music
|1996
|“Op eigen wielen”, in “Trots en treurnis”; a collection of essays about disabilities
|1997
|“Miss Onweer”, in “Venus in vlam”; a collection of lesbian love stories
|1997
|“Papier maché”, in “Zinnen-Beelden / Cast Images”; essay for an art book about the human body
|1997
|“Artsen en patiënten”, in “Multiple sclerose”; essay for a scientific book on multiple sclerosis
|1999
|“Bij het ontwaken”, in “De vergulde pil”; a collection of hospital fiction
|1999
|“De woorden ontraadseld”, in “Het wereldraadsel”; short stories on metaphysical matters and mindsets
|2000
|“Miss Onweer”, in “Echte vrouwen beminnen anders”; love stories by women
|2000
|“Grimmige vertellingen” in “Samen op weg”; contribution to a book on behalf of the Nierstichting
|2001
|“Was het te snel?” in “Zin, niet-correcte erotische verhalen door vrouwen”; steamy and horny sex stories by female writers
|2002
|“Freedom of the Internet, Our New Challeng”, in “The OSCE Yearbook on Freedom of the Media; Assessment of the current situation with regard to the internet, from the point of view of freedom of the media,” the 2001/2002 Yearbook of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe
|2002
|“Kiborgi: onkraj dihotomij” (“Cyborgs: beyond dichotomies”), in “Biotehnologija, filozofija in spol” (“Biotechnology, philosopy and sex”); book for the Ljubjana conference by the same title.
|2003
|“From quill to cursor: Freedom of the media in the digital era”, in From quill to cursor, OSCE/FOM conference book.
|2003, OSCE
|(with Felipe Rodriquez) “Rights and regulations”, in “Spreading the word on the internet; 18 answers to 4 questions”, OSCE/FOM
|2004
|“Het recht niet te weten”, introduction to “Factor XX”, a book about biotechnology and gender.
|2006
|“Spel en spektakel”, in Een wereld te winnen; about gaming as an upcoming professional sport and spectator sport.
|more
|to come (not everything is listed yet)
Beste mevrouw Spaink,
Ik ben redacteur van EenVandaag. We zenden elke dag uit na het 18-uur journaal en hebben gemiddeld 1,1 miljoen kijkers per dag. Ik lees met interesse de discussie in de Volkskrant over of positief denken nu wel of niet je van kanker kan genezen. Ik heb een interviewverzoek uitstaan met Sanne Bloemink, die in een opiniestuk reageerde op het nieuws dat Depressie genezing beinvloedt en vechters een hogere overlevingskans hebben (oratie hoogleraar Honig).
Ik herinner me in mijn eigen omgeving een dochter die haar zieke vader vreselijk zat op te peppen o.a. met de woorden dat tante zus of zo precies dezelfde kanker had gehad en dat zij door positief denken was genezen. Die vader is nu terminaal en dochter is nu boos dat papa niet hard genoeg heeft gevochten.
Dit triggerde mij zodanig dat ik graag een item maak om mensen wat beter te informeren over dit onderwerp. Ik hoop dat u ook zou willen meewerken.
Hartelijke groeten,
Josefin Hoenders
redacteur EénVandaag
035-6715617
http://www.eenvandaag.nl
EénVandaag
Postbus 1329
1200 BH Hilversum
Your website is amazing. Well done. Thank you.
Peter Forde’s analysis of OT3 is fascinating.
I only wish everything was available in English. (I apologise that I find your language so difficult to learn).
I wish you much happiness in life!
Thank you.
Love,
Will
hoe word ik lid – mylivesick@hotmail.nl
Hoi Karin,
Ik ben bezig een reunie te organiseren voor de afdeling RISO/TA van Fokker. Als je daarin geinteresserd bent kun je me dan even een mail sturen met je E-mail adres.
Groeten, Piet
Beste Karin Spaink,
Mijn dochter van 47 jaar heeft borstkanker. Na amputatie is ze nu met chemo bezig. Ik heb net jouw “Het borstkankerlegioen” gelezen en dat geeft me, denk ik, een beetje inzicht in wat zij nu meemaakt en waar ze niet over praat (om mij te sparen?). Bedankt voor dat boek. Ik stuur het naar haar toe, ze woont in spanje, dan weet ze dat ik haar pijn een beetje invoel.
Dicky
Goedemorgen,
Waar kan ik mij registreren voor het forum? Ik kan nergens een aanwijzing vinden.
Groetjes.
achter deze link: http://www.spaink.net/forum/
Sorry maar ik kan het echt niet vinden. Er staat wel dat je ingelogd moet zijn om berichten te kunnen plaatsen en als je op inloggen klikt kun je je wachtwoord invoeren, maar je kan nergens op klikken om te registreren.
je kunt gewoon naar karin mailen
onder aan staat mail me
dat weet ik zeker
verder weet ik het ook niet zeker
heel veel sterkte
thian
Anoniem: als je toegang tot het forum wilt, kun je me mailen: karin@spaink.net. Vertel in die mail onder welke naam je er wilt posten, dan maak ik een account voor je aan.
Beste mw. Spaink,
Dit is geen reactie ergens op maar ik weet niet hoe u anders te bereiken via E-mail. Ik heb alleen een vraag. Mijn nichtje (37 jr)heeft recentelijk te horen gekregen dat zij hoogstwaarschijnlijk MS heeft. Alleen nog een MRI scan om de diagnose zeker te stellen. Mijn vraag: Heeft u tips en of adressen waar goede ziekenhuizen/ artsen te vinden zijn. En wat is raadzaam wat betreft eventuele behandeling. Of heeft u wellicht een tip waar ik dergelijke info zou kunnen vinden.
Bij voorbaat hartelijk dank en vriendelijke groet,
Anneke.
Anneke, Karin’s mail adres staat onderaan het blog, bij mail me; haar adres: karin@spaink.net
Beste Karin Spaink,
Ik heb u onlangs ontdekt via Anja Meulenbelt die een post achterliet op fb. Ik kende u voorheen alleen van naam en van uw columns. Heb uw site bekeken en heb me zeer aangenaam vermaakt kan ik u zeggen. Ik ben rete-jaloers op uw schrijverstalent, maar daar kom ik op termijn wel overheen zei mijn arts laatst. Ik mag van hem nu iedere dag een kwartiertje naar buiten! Met uw goedvinden zal ik uw stukjes op deze site blijven volgen.
Hoogachtend,
Leo de Jager
Fotograaf
Beste Karin,
Ik was onaangenaam verrast te lezen dat betrokken bent bij PSP/GL want een mens als jij zou voor ieder ‘kamp’ (ben zelf hart-stik-ke rechts) een enorme aanwinst zijn.
Mijn respect heb je. Chapeau.
Beste Mevrouw Spaink,
Ik heb dezer dagen zeer interessante artikels gelezen op uw site en in de blogd daar. Ik zou graag reageren op sommige berichten, maar daartoe dien ik in te loggen. Dat kan ik echter niet omdat ik geen user id en paswoord heb. Ik veronderstel dat ik me daartoe eerst dien te registreren. Ik kan echter niet vinden hoe of waar ik dat dien te doen. Kan u me daar duidelijkheid over verschaffen aub.
Bi voorbaat dank,
Anon
Anon, op al mijn artikelen kun je reageren zonder in te loggen. Alleen voor het zelfmoordforum is een account nodig. Als je zo’n account wilt: mail me gerust, dan maak ik er een voor je aan.
lieve Karin,
weet niet of ik er nog zal zijn wanneer het forum stopt. Wij zijn Pinksteren 2012 inmiddels voorbij. Ik ben, na zeer veel moeilijke jaren, klaar met mijn leven. Ik vertrouw er op dat deze email enkel en alleen voor kennisname wilt lezen. Ik wil je laten weten dat ik je bijzonder respecteer o.g.v. alles dat ik over jou en je prestaties heb mogen vernemen. Ik heb vaak tot God gebeden, diverse suïcide methodes grondig bestudeerd en ik weet hoe uit te stappen. Ik ben je heel dankbaar dat je, naast het feit dat je een zeer aantrekkelijke vrouw bent, het zó goed voor hebt met je medemens. Wanneer je ooit naar het engelenrijk zult reizen hoop ik je te mogen ontmoeten.
Een doodvermoeide mislukte vader en jurist,
Gert
Beste Karin ,
Ik ben “fritz ” van de a h, zondag zonnige middag .
Je maakt me blij indien je een beroep op mij zou doen als ik je met wat dan ook kan helpen , om het even wat het is .
Ik bedoel oa dingen die je niet zelf kunt of die te zwaar zijn voor je .
Echt , ik doe het graag .
Vriendelijke groeten
Fritz Kampinga (buurtbewoner en bewonderaar)
Fritz: je hebt mail :)
Dag Karin,
Ik zou jou graag een groot document sturen, maar bezit zelf geen laptop en moet vanuit bibliotheken e mailen. Daar ik nogal huiverig ben voor sociale media, zou ik het graag naar een e mai l van je sturen. Het document gaat over UBUNTU, dat is Afrikaans voor medemenselijkheid, een verbondenheid met elkaar. Ik gaf je gisteren nog een papiertje in de oba, over hoe je iets noemt, een robot of een mens als je van een dood iemand, de hersens transplanteert in een machine, welke dan vervolgens weer gaat functioneren. Wordt dit dan een Mensrobot ? Mighty fascinating.
Willem, je kunt me gewoon mailen. Mijn adres staat bovenaan de pagina, en rechts in het zij-menuutje.
Ik wilde alleen even een bedankje plaatsen voor de volhardendheid tegen Scientology, en ik vind het geweldig dat deze documenten nu zo publiek blijven.
Bedankt!
Hoi Karin,
Ik wil je toch *een* goed punt van Scientology mededelen (zoals ik er zelf over denk).
En dat is dat ze tegen de gedwongen opname van de psychiatrie zijn.
Ik ben hier ook tegen, ik vind dat de mensen zelf moeten kunnen beslissen. Ik vind dat de psychiatrie ontmanteld moet worden.
Wat vind jij?
Big f raiditem ans of WOW should never miss raiditem! This is the best site offering any wow items you need while playing the game. More reasonable price and faster delivery are guaranteed,raiditem! Why not choose WoW gold cheap here!