I’m the first Dutch writer who started a website, using the internet as a means of collecting columns, lectures and essays, and republishing books which officially are out of print. The web is an excellent library! I started my homepage at the beginning of 1995. (There’s also a mailing list through which I distribute my columns; you can subscribe here.).

My subjects are varied. I’m fascinated by politics, technology, privacy, civil rights, media, sex, health and bodies, and I tend to focus on areas where these subjects merge, mash or collide. Give me a brain-breaker, a couple of good books or papers on the subject plus three months, and I’ll come up with an essay that bites or seduces you, and that will give you a few ideas that you never quite thought of before.

I wrote the first comprehensive critique of our country’ plans to start a national aggregation of Electronic Patient Records (Medische geheimen), and showed how easy it was to hack hospitals. I proved that the Dutch plans to install internet filters for kiddie porn were mostly a means to cover up incompetent police work (here’s the article in English and in Dutch.) I criticized Pink Ribbon before it became fashionable to do so, and my investigation of their finances caused many sponsors to shy away from Pink Ribbon.

For one of my books, Aan hartstocht geen gebrek (Passionate Imperfections, made in cooperation with photographer Gon Buurman), which deals with disabilities and sexuality, I was awarded the Mary Zeldenrust-Noordanus prize in 1993 for “the gentle way” in which we broached a highly taboo subject. In another book, Het strafbare lichaam (The Penal Body, 1992) which sold almost 30,000 copies in its first year, I coined the word «orenmaffia» (in English: «mind mob») for New Age quack thinkers who believe that all diseases originate in the mind, and thus can only be cured via mental routes. The word became quite common and even made it into the Dutch dictionaries. Almost two decades later, Barbara Ehrenreich voiced a similar critique in her wonderful book Bright-sided.

Internet

In 1995 – internet was still a novelty – the issue of digital rights suddenly became a very personal matter. Scientology raided my provider, XS4all, over a homepage that one of their customers had put online. That raid out a cascade of questions in the limelight. Are homepages the responsibility of their makers, or of the providers through which systems they are served? Are internet providers to be regarded as publishers or as common carriers? Is a complaint sufficient cause for a provider to pull a page? How does censorship and accountability work on the net? And what about civil rights, and freedom of speech? The user who was the original reason for the raid, pulled out rather quickly. I mirrored the disputed homepage, with the intent of establishing – through court rulings, if needs be – that providers are mere conduits, and that individual people sometimes have a valid reason to dispute or even violate copyrights.

I ended up winning all three court cases / appeals that Scientology filed against me. After ten years of lawsuits, they finally gave up. The courts kept ruling that once copyright infringement is not absolutely clear and indisputable, internet providers cannot be held accountable by the complainant, and that freedom of speech can sometimes overrules copyright. It was the first time ever that a Dutch court weighed freedom of speech against copyright, and allowed the former to prevail. The Scientology vs. Spaink rulings became the de facto jurisprudence in the Netherlands and established the basis for later legislation.

Meanwhile, I’ve learned quite a bit more about internet. I write and lecture about such matters quite regularly, and I’ve become involved with (or started) a variety of organizations that strive to maintain the ‘openness’ of the internet, educate people and politicians about the internet, and define and defend privacy and civil right.

Recent & current work

From 2002 to mid 2005, I was an external advisor for the Freedom of the Media bureau of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (the OSCE / FOM) on the subject of internet and freedom of the media. In that capacity, I have written several articles and did various presentations for them, and have assisted in organizing their expert conferences on Freedom of the media and the Internet, the second of which was held in August 2004. The first conference issued the Amsterdam Recommendations (June 2003).

Furthermore, I was invited to join a government advisory committee investigating means and methods of giving patients a better position within the complex health care structure, and that seeks to enable them to (co-)define the way that care and cure are organized and implemented. Our committee Worked under the ZonMW umbrella, and it both initiated and subsidized pilot projects and research.

As a board member (often chair) of a number of organizations, I have developed various managerial qualities, often helping to make non-profit organizations work more smoothly and more effectively, while never forgetting their ideological stance.

In May 2005, I started my own company, Spaink.net. I became editor in chief of The Next Ten Years, a series of books dealing with developments and uses of the internet after its first booming decade. Each edition of the series deals with a different topic. The first book (published in September 2005), was about electronic patient records; I received the ISOC award for that book.

In 2005, I embarked on another big project: researching and writing the history of the public internet in the Netherlands, focusing on Hack-Tic and XS4all. The book will cover the years between 1989, when Hack-Tic was started, and circa 2000. The book is scheduled to appear in 2013.

I just published a book about a Dutch car developed specifically for the disabled: the Canta. Once you have a disability, the Canta is the best thing around: it impersonates mobility, and hence, freedom. We’re also performing a big ballet with circa 60 Canta’s and 50 dancers from the Dutch National Ballet. The date for this one-time performance: July 28, 2012. I’m be the ‘prima Canta’ in the ballet!

